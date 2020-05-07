MT. PLEASANT — Just prior to Memorial Day, Mt. Pleasant City decorates its Main and State streets with beautiful flower baskets produced and grown locally by the friendly folks at Horseshoe Mountain Hardware. In addition to the Main and State Street flower arrangements, five other locations are beautified with flower gardens.
Locations include city hall, library, cemetery, and welcome signs located on North and South State Street.
City Council members would like to extend an invitation to any group, individual, or family that is willing to adopt one of the five locations listed, to plant, water, and care for these flower gardens from May 16 through September.
Each location has water, and good soil. The city will provide flowers and plants for each location. Each month one of the garden hosts will be featured in the local newspaper.
The year 2020 is shaping up to be a most unique and memorable year. There are opportunities to serve and beautify city locations. The city would also like to include vacant lots, and friends and neighbors, who may need a helping hand.
“Together, especially when some regular events and activities are not available this year, we in turn can make our community shine like never before, said Kevin Stallings, city councilman. After all is done, “There is no place like home,” he added.
Contact Mt. Pleasant City Hall at 462-2456 to register and select a personal garden.