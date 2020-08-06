The Mt. Pleasant Library had a big end of summer reading party on Wednesday, July 29. More than 100 people came to sit on the lawn in front of the library and enjoy storytelling and songs by Randal Thatcher. There were prizes, treats and lots of fun.
While many libraries in Utah had no summer reading programs, Mt Pleasant Library Program Director Susan Fullmer was determined to keep the summer reading program running this year. The theme this year was “Imagine Your Story” which inspired the librarians to find new ways to do summer reading despite Covid-19 social distancing.
In “Storytime Online” librarians, teachers and even grandmas read a story out loud and recorded a video to upload to the library website. There was a book walk at the Pioneer Heritage Park, which many locals are fondly referring to as the train park, and each week take-and-go crafts were available to children eager to learn, get creative and be imaginative with the weekly theme.
“Get Caught Reading” was fun for everyone as the librarians drove around town “fishing for readers”. If a child was spotted outside reading, the librarian would catch them and give them a “fishy” treat.
Moms and children alike had fun with the creative ideas that made this year’s summer reading program work. Children filled in a reading log with tasks such as “read on a blanket”, “read a non-fiction book”, “read a book with a green cover”, or “read a fairy tale spinoff”.
Children were encouraged to write their own story to fit with the “Imagine Your Own Story” theme and save it to read again when they are 64. All this hard work earned children their entry into a prize drawing at the end of summer reading party on July 29.
The librarians appreciate all the children and parents who supported this year’s program. As in previous years financial support from local businesses enabled the summer reading program to purchase supplies and treats and prizes for the end of season party.
A big shout out to donors: Main Street Pizza, Biggies/ Shalans, Monk’s Monument, Sanpete Steel, Beck’s Home Furnishings, Terry R. Brotherson Excavating, Olson Family Dentistry, Tom Dyches Insurance, Cache Valley Bank, GDS Dairy Service, J Blackweld, InnSanity Haunted Attraction, Das Café, Skyline Pharmacy, Huntington Dental, Mountain Springs Honey and MKJ Construction, whose support makes the program possible.