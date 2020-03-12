Mt. Pleasant Library welcomes everyone

MT. PLEASANT — On the corner of Main and State Streets, at 24 East Main, stands the historic Carnegie building that houses the Mt. Pleasant Library. Built in 1917, this building is a classic example of the arts and crafts style of architecture.
Exciting things are going on at the library, as Director Dawn Coates and her staff continue to create enrichment programs that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Residents of Mt. Pleasant can join the library free of charge, but those who live in Sanpete County and don’t reside in the city can still become a member for just $10 a year and will receive a library card.
With a library card, users may enjoy books, reference material, videos and music CDs, or come to use the computer if needed. In addition, a myriad of events are going on every week at the library as well.
Take a look at the following events and activities, then mark your calendar, and be sure to join in on the fun. All free of charge.
For preschoolers
Mondays, at 11:15 a.m., is Preschool Storytime with stories, activities, songs and treats.
For grade schoolers
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) for ages eight through 12 will meet at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 26. Join in for awesome experiments and brain games.
For teens
T.A.C.O.S. for Teens (Teen Advisory Council of Students) has a Book Club at 4 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, and in case you missed it, the Teens Writing Club was on Thursday, March 5. Check with the library for the next writing club meeting.
Kids of all ages
Bedtime Stories will be on Thursday, March 20, at 6 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center, 10 North State, on the corner of State and Main Streets across from the library.
There will be games, activities, and of course a bedtime story “Happy Pig Day.”
Homeschoolers at the Library welcomes homeschoolers with books, activities and a treat every Monday, at 1 p.m. Here are some upcoming dates: March 16, 23 and 30.
For adults
The Page Turners Reading Group meets at 9:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Participants check out each month’s selection, read the book and then join the group for a discussion and treat. The March Page Turners group meeting will be held Wednesday, March 25.
For the first time, this month, the library hosted an evening viewing of the movie version of the book of the month “The Art of Racing in the Rain”. The library hopes to be able to offer more of these entertaining evenings in the future.
The Adult Writing Club will meet at 5 p.m., March 17. It is an opportunity to join other writers for inspiration, camaraderie and feedback.
The Gardening Group has been meeting on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., and intriguing presentations from residents are helping to explore topics like growing microgreens, using an Instant Pot, fruit trees and greenhouse gardening. Keep posted for more on the gardening group schedule.
Upcoming
Summer Kids – kids reading group for summer fun. There are three writing contests going on now – unleash those writing skills and compete for prizes!
1.) Kindergarten to grade six, writing and illustrating sponsored by PBS! Deadline for entries is Friday, April 6.
2.) Teen Short Stories, being judged by the library’s community panel, with a deadline of Thursday, April 30.
3.) Utah Original Writing Competition for adults is sponsored by The National Endowment for the Arts, The Utah Division of Arts and Museums and The Community Writing Center. Submit entries by Tuesday, June 30, online at https://tinyurl.com/t3rgg6d.
Director’s meeting
The Board of Directors meeting is held the third Friday of every month, at 8:30 a.m., and is always open to the public. Come visit the next meeting on Friday, March 20.
Those who are long-time members, or new to the library, will enjoy the enriching programs, friendly librarians and of course the great reading that the library is offering.
Programs for children and adults have no participation fee, so come and join the fun, meet the neighbors and share in the community events. Librarians, Susan Fullmer, Kallei Miller, Nichole Sunderland and Paul Kelson are there to welcome everyone and help to navigate the library and find what is needed.