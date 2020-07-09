Men’s Softball
Standings
MT. PLEASANT—In men’s softball action this week, it was Total Coverage Painting defeating 180 Fitness 27-26. MKJ Construction beat Total Coverage Painting 22-16. 180 Fitness won over Hermansen Equipment 7-0. Biggies beat Master Batters 20-19. Master Batters defeated DTM 23-8. MKJ Construction won over Hermansen Equipment 7-0. Biggies beat DTM 21-11.
Men’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Biggies 5-1
2. Master Batters 4-2
3. Hermansen Equip. 3-3
4. MKJ Construction 3-3
5. 180 Fitness 3-3
6. Total Coverage Paint 2-4
7. DTM 1-5
Women’s Softball
Standings
In women’s softball action this week, it was Pitches Be Crazy defeating Butt Naked 22-11. Pitches Be Crazy beat Hit for Brains 30-3.
Women’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Pitches Be Crazy 3-1
2. Butt Naked 3-1
3. Hit for Brains 0-4