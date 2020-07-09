Men’s Softball

Standings

MT. PLEASANT—In men’s softball action this week, it was Total Coverage Painting defeating 180 Fitness 27-26. MKJ Construction beat Total Coverage Painting 22-16. 180 Fitness won over Hermansen Equipment 7-0. Biggies beat Master Batters 20-19. Master Batters defeated DTM 23-8. MKJ Construction won over Hermansen Equipment 7-0. Biggies beat DTM 21-11.

Men’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Biggies 5-1

2. Master Batters 4-2

3. Hermansen Equip. 3-3

4. MKJ Construction 3-3

5. 180 Fitness 3-3

6. Total Coverage Paint 2-4

7. DTM 1-5

Women’s Softball

Standings

In women’s softball action this week, it was Pitches Be Crazy defeating Butt Naked 22-11. Pitches Be Crazy beat Hit for Brains 30-3.

Women’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Pitches Be Crazy 3-1

2. Butt Naked 3-1

3. Hit for Brains 0-4