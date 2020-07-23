Men’s Softball Standings
In men’s softball action this week it was Biggies defeating MKJ Construction 27-6. Total Coverage Painting beat Master Batters 22-12. Hermansen Equipment won over Master Batters 17-16. 180 Fitness beat MKJ Construction 17-14. 180 Fitness also defeated DTM 24-9. Hermansen Equipment won over DTM 22-3. Biggies defeated Total Coverage Painting 31-21.
Men’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Biggies 9-1
2. 180 Fitness 6-4
3. Master Batters 5-5
4. Total Coverage Painting 5-5
5. Hermansen Equipment 5-5
6. MKJ Construction 4-6
7. DTM 1-9
Women’s Softball Standings
In women’s softball action this week it was Butt Naked defeating Hit for Brains 32-4. Pitches Be Crazy beat Butt Naked 23-4.
Women’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Pitches Be Crazy 5-1
2. Butt Naked 4-3
3. Hit for Brains 1-6