Men’s Softball Standings

In men’s softball action this week it was Biggies defeating MKJ Construction 27-6. Total Coverage Painting beat Master Batters 22-12. Hermansen Equipment won over Master Batters 17-16. 180 Fitness beat MKJ Construction 17-14. 180 Fitness also defeated DTM 24-9. Hermansen Equipment won over DTM 22-3. Biggies defeated Total Coverage Painting 31-21.

Men’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Biggies 9-1

2. 180 Fitness 6-4

3. Master Batters 5-5

4. Total Coverage Painting 5-5

5. Hermansen Equipment 5-5

6. MKJ Construction 4-6

7. DTM 1-9

Women’s Softball Standings

In women’s softball action this week it was Butt Naked defeating Hit for Brains 32-4. Pitches Be Crazy beat Butt Naked 23-4.

Women’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Pitches Be Crazy 5-1

2. Butt Naked 4-3

3. Hit for Brains 1-6