Men’s Softball
Standings
MT. PLEASANT—In men’s softball action this week, it was MKJ Construction defeating DTM 18-15. 180 Fitness beat Master Batters 18-17. Master Batters won over MKJ Construction 24-16. DTM beat 180 Fitness 15-12.
Hermansen Equipment defeated Total Coverage Painting 17-15. Biggies won over Total Coverage Painting 24-20. Hermansen Equipment defeated Biggies 25-16.
Men’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Biggies 3-1
2. Master Batters 3-1
3. Hermansen Equipment 3-1
4. 180 Fitness 2-2
5. Total Coverage Painting 1-3
6. DTM 1-3
7. MKJ Construction 1-3
Women’s Softball
Standings
In women’s softball action this week, it was Butt Naked defeating Hits For Brains 32-5. Butt Naked beat Pitches Be Crazy 13-12.
Women’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Butt Naked 3-0
2. Pitches Be Crazy 1-1
3. Hit for Brains 0-3