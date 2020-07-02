Men’s Softball

Standings

MT. PLEASANT—In men’s softball action this week, it was MKJ Construction defeating DTM 18-15. 180 Fitness beat Master Batters 18-17. Master Batters won over MKJ Construction 24-16. DTM beat 180 Fitness 15-12.

Hermansen Equipment defeated Total Coverage Painting 17-15. Biggies won over Total Coverage Painting 24-20. Hermansen Equipment defeated Biggies 25-16.

Men’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Biggies 3-1

2. Master Batters 3-1

3. Hermansen Equipment 3-1

4. 180 Fitness 2-2

5. Total Coverage Painting 1-3

6. DTM 1-3

7. MKJ Construction 1-3

Women’s Softball

Standings

In women’s softball action this week, it was Butt Naked defeating Hits For Brains 32-5. Butt Naked beat Pitches Be Crazy 13-12.

Women’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Butt Naked 3-0

2. Pitches Be Crazy 1-1

3. Hit for Brains 0-3

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!