In men’s softball action this week, it was Hermansen Equipment defeating DTM 30-11. 180 Fitness beat MKJ Construction 28-22. Biggies won over 180 Fitness 7-0. Master Batters beat Hermansen Equipment 20-17. Total Coverage Painting defeated Master Batter 27-14. Total Coverage Painting won over DTM 34-0. Biggies defeated MKJ Construction 26-25.
Men’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Total Coverage Painting 2-0
2. Biggies 2-0
3. Master Batters 1-1
4. Hermansen Equipment 1-1
5. 180 Fitness 1-1
6. DTM 0-2
7. MKJ Construction 0-2
In women’s softball action this week, it was Pitches Be Crazy defeating Hit for Brains 28-12. Butt Naked beat Hit for Brains 15-12.
Women’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Butt Naked 1-0
2. Pitches Be Crazy 1-0
3. Hit for Brains 0-2