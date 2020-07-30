Men’s Softball Standings

MT. PLEASANT—In men’s softball action this week, it was Total Coverage Painting defeating 180 Fitness 17-13. MKJ Construction beat DTM 19-6. MKJ Construction won over Hermansen Equipment 10-4. Biggies beat DTM 20-15. Total Coverage Painting defeated Hermansen Equipment 14-8. Biggies won over Master Batter 20-14. 180 Fitness defeated Master Batters 18-8.

Men’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Biggies 11-1

2. 180 Fitness 7-5

3. Total Coverage Painting 7-5

4. MKJ Construction 6-6

5. Master Batters 5-7

6. Hermansen Equipment 5-7

7. DTM 1-11

Women’s Softball Standings

In women’s softball action this week, it was Pitches Be Crazy defeating Hits for Brains 13-9. Pitches Be Crazy beat Butt Naked 16-6.

Women’s league softball standings are as follows:

1. Pitches Be Crazy 7-1

2. Butt Naked 4-4

3. Hit for Brains 1-7