Men’s Softball Standings
MT. PLEASANT—In men’s softball action this week, it was Total Coverage Painting defeating 180 Fitness 17-13. MKJ Construction beat DTM 19-6. MKJ Construction won over Hermansen Equipment 10-4. Biggies beat DTM 20-15. Total Coverage Painting defeated Hermansen Equipment 14-8. Biggies won over Master Batter 20-14. 180 Fitness defeated Master Batters 18-8.
Men’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Biggies 11-1
2. 180 Fitness 7-5
3. Total Coverage Painting 7-5
4. MKJ Construction 6-6
5. Master Batters 5-7
6. Hermansen Equipment 5-7
7. DTM 1-11
Women’s Softball Standings
In women’s softball action this week, it was Pitches Be Crazy defeating Hits for Brains 13-9. Pitches Be Crazy beat Butt Naked 16-6.
Women’s league softball standings are as follows:
1. Pitches Be Crazy 7-1
2. Butt Naked 4-4
3. Hit for Brains 1-7