MT. PLEASANT — Activities on the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Calendar for the month of September are as follows:
All senior citizens in the community are encouraged to attend activities at the center, 101 East 100 North, nominal yearly dues required.
For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
Sept. 4, 6 p.m., Monthly dinner, dinner fee, entertainment by Steve Anderson;
Sept. 10, 1 p.m., Foot clinic, toenail trimming only by Dr. Jolley;
Sept. 11, 3 p.m., Board meeting;
Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Potluck dinner and Bingo;
Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., fundraising yard and bake sale at the center. Donate good clean items to sell (no clothes) by calling Paula Wright, (435) 262-9789; Mary Hill, (435) 851-9098; or Carolyn Anderson, (435) 262-7759.