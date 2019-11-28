MT. PLEASANT— Activities on the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Calendar for the month of December are as follows:
All senior citizens in the community are encouraged to attend activities at the center, 101 East 100 North, nominal yearly dues required.
For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
Dec. 4, 6 p.m., Thanksgiving dinner, dinner fee, entertainment by Roger Kidd, for dinner reservation call Linda or Paula;
Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Foot clinic, toenail trimming only by Dr. Jolley;
Dec. 11, 3 p.m., Board meeting.