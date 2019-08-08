MT. PLEASANT — Activities on the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizen Calendar for the month of August are as follows:
All senior citizens in the community are encouraged to attend activities at the center, 101 East 100 North, nominal yearly dues required.
For more information, call Paula Wright at (435) 262-9789 or Linda Jarman at (435) 262-0380.
Aug. 7, 6 p.m., Monthly dinner, dinner fee, entertainment by Paula Brewer;
Aug. 14, 3 p.m., Board meeting;
Aug. 21, 6 p.m., Potluck dinner and Bingo.
A fundraising yard and bake sale will be held Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the center. Donate good clean items to sell (no clothes) by calling Paula Wright, (435) 262-9789; Mary Hill, (435) 851-9098; or Caroline Anderson, (435) 262-7759.
The next foot clinic will be held Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.