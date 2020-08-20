MOUNT PLEASANT — Effective August 10 Mount Pleasant City announced immediate water restrictions for all culinary and irrigation water use. Fines for not complying with the order start at $150.00.
Even numbered addresses are allowed to water only on Wednesdays while odd numbered addresses may only water on Thursdays. Watering can be done either between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. OR between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Residents cannot water during both time slots.
There is absolutely no watering all night, no pipe field watering, or open hose watering. This water restriction is in effect until further notice.