MANTI — Sanpete County Clerk’s Office has tabulated the election night totals for the 2019 Municipal General Election, which ended Nov. 5. Elections were held in the 11 Sanpete County cities of Centerfield, Ephraim, Fayette, Moroni, Manti, Sterling, Fairview, Fountain Green, Gunnison, Mt. Pleasant and Spring City.
No elections were needed in Mayfield or Wales because the number of candidates seeking offices equaled the number of seats available and those candidates will automatically step into office.
Some of the candidates have quite close results. Those candidates may use the option to request recounts if desired, but the request for recount must be filed within three days after the final canvass.
The final results will be available at the canvass on Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. For details, contact the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office at (435) 835-2131.
Spring City had the highest turnout percentage of voters at 70 percent while Sterling Town had the lowest with 45.4 percent.
Along with several city council members elected throughout the county, there have been new city mayors selected in Mt. Pleasant, Spring City and Fayette.
Mt. Pleasant
In Mt. Pleasant, 896 of the 1,474 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 60.8 percent turnout to select a new mayor and three four-year council seats.
Three candidates ran for the two-year office of mayor. Write-in candidate Michael Olsen received 513 votes and will fill the seat. The other candidates, incumbent Dan Anderson received 255; and David Brown, 118.
Six candidates ran for the three council seats which will be filled by Sam Draper, who received 528 votes; incumbent Russell G. “Bull” Keisel and Rondy G. Black, who tied with 497 votes each.
The other candidates, Cathy Ostler, received 343; incumbent Keith Collier, 324; and Stan Farnsworth, 107.
Fairview
In Fairview, 326 of the 621 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 52.5 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats and one two-year council seat.
Four candidates ran for the three four-year council seats which will be filled by incumbent Clifford A. Wheeler, who received 258 votes; Brad Welch, 242; and Matthew Sorensen, 212. Incumbent Robert St. Jacques received 132.
Michael C. Mackay was the only candidate seeking to fill the two-year council seat. He received 289 votes and will fill the seat.
Spring City
In Spring City, 392 of the 560 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 70 percent turn-out to select a new mayor and fill three four-year council seats.
Two candidates ran for the two-year office of mayor which will be filled by Cynthia A. Degrey, who received 277 votes. Other candidate, Cami Hathaway received 115.
Three candidates ran to fill the three council seats which will be filled by incumbent Craig D. Clark, who received 317 votes; incumbent Cody Harmer, 275; and Joe L. McGriff, 248.
Moroni
In Moroni, 280 of the 600 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 46.7 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats and one two-year council seat.
Four candidates ran to fill the three four-year council seats which will be filled by Jenifer Lamb, who received 242 votes; D. Craig Draper, 188; and Bevan W. Wulfenstein, 184. Jared Howells received 68 votes.
Troy Prestwich was the only candidate seeking to fill the open two-year council seat. He received 257 votes and will fill the seat.
Fountain Green
In Fountain Green, 287 of the 561 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 51.2 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats.
Six candidates ran for the three council seats which will be filled by Shelith E. Jacobsen, who received 168 votes; Julio Tapia, 139; and Stuart A. Smith, 135. Other candidates, DeWayne E. Omer, received 123 votes; Stuart Hansen, 117; and incumbent Jerime Ivory, 105.
Wales
Only two candidates ran to fill the two four-year council seats open in Wales. Joshua Pecora and Nathan Mitchell will fill the seats.
Ephraim
In Ephraim, 1,003 of the 1,893 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 53 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats.
Six candidates ran for the three council seats which will be filled by write-in candidate Tyler Alder, who received 592 votes; incumbent Richard P. Wheeler, 531; and write-in Alma Ralph Lund, 460.
Other candidates, Ted Meikle, received 376; Kimberlee Jacobson, 271; and write-in Robert C. Nielson, 237.
Manti
In Manti, 840 of the 1,707 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 49.2 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats.
Four candidates ran for the three open seats which will be filled by incumbent Darren R. Dyreng, who received 567 votes; incumbent Gary E. Chidester, 556; and incumbent Jason Vernon, 493. Linda B. Christiansen received 469 votes.
Sterling Town
In Sterling Town, 64 of the 141 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 45.4 percent turnout to fill two four-year council seats and one two-year council seat.
Three candidates ran to fill the two four-year council seats, which will be filled by Justin Alder, who received 50 votes; and Kendall A. Voorhees, 41. Other candidate, write-in Kim Killpack, received six votes.
Incumbent Yvonne V. Larsen was the only candidate running for the two-year council seat. She received 54 votes and has been re-elected.
Mayfield
Only two candidates ran to fill the two four-year city council seats in Mayfield. Incumbent Aaron Peterson and Jake Dyreng will fill the seats.
Fayette
In Fayette, 80 of the 132 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 60.6 percent turnout to select a new mayor and fill two four-year council seats.
Jed Bartholomew was the only candidate running for the office of mayor. He received 74 votes and will be the new mayor.
Three candidates ran for the two council seats, which will be filled by John D. Bown, who received 65 votes; and Kelly Sue Mellor, 52. Incumbent Joan Spainhower received 34.
Centerfield
In Centerfield, 283 of the 564 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 50.2 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats.
Five candidates ran for the three council seats which will be filled by incumbent Jon Hansen, who received 212 votes; incumbent Jaden Sorensen, 166; and Jackie Pay Huff, 155.
Other candidates, Christi B. Garff received 153 votes; and Kimberly E. Beck, 67. Note that, Christi B. Garff has been edged out by only two votes and the final results could change, due to the canvass or she could call for a recount.
Gunnison
In Gunnison, 524 of the 849 active registered voters cast their ballots for a 61.7 percent turnout to fill three four-year council seats.
Six candidates ran for the three council seats which will be filled by Justin K. Mellor, who received 316 votes; Stella S. Hill, 272; and Rodney L. Taylor, 241. Other candidates, Scott W. Reid, received 236 votes; Brian Sorensen, 226; and incumbent Blake Donaldson, 194.