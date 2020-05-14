MT. PLEASANT — NAMI Utah is rolling out free online support groups and mental health seminars to anyone in Utah impacted by mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and now more than ever these services are needed.
In addition to online support groups, NAMI Utah will provide online 90-minute mental health education workshops each Thursday in May at 7 p.m. New to the state of Utah, these presentations provide information on signs, symptoms, treatments, and resources. The presenters, NAMI Family-to-Family teachers, share their stories of having a family member with a mental health condition, giving hope to those who may be struggling with their loved one.
“We are excited to be offering online support groups and mental health education seminars online. We know there is tremendous need, especially in light of new stressors related to COVID-19,” says Robert Wesemann, executive director of NAMI Utah. Mr. Wesemann says that the response from participants in pilot online support groups is very promising. “We’re learning that people are truly able to find a safe space to share and gain support from one another. It’s a different format, but very effective.”
Sherrie Llewelyn, State trainer of support group facilitators, says the positive response of NAMI Utah’s pilot online support groups brings tears to her eyes. “This quarantine feels so isolating and lonely for people who don’t regularly struggle with mental illness, so being able to offer this to the community is truly remarkable.”
Greg, a support group facilitator for adults with mental health conditions, helped pilot NAMI Utah’s first online support groups. “I can’t stress enough how excited I am to continue on this endeavor especially after the turnout and success of the first one.”
NAMI Utah Board President Owen Ashton was worried about people’s ability to emotionally connect in an online format. He said he was pleased that when he participated in the Connection support group earlier in April, he was able to personally connect, but it was just different because it was through video conferencing.
While some people may be concerned about confidentiality in an online format or their ability to use video conferencing, NAMI Utah assures confidentiality, and technological problems have been minimal. Participants must register ahead of time and will receive a weekly confidential log-in invitation, which allows them to join the online meeting.
Starting in May, family members of loved ones with mental health conditions can attend online family support groups every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Adults with mental health conditions are encouraged to attend Connection support groups every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
To register for support groups go to https://form.jotform.com/200846724854158.
For more information, contact Christene Finch at christene@namiut.org.
Family and Friends education seminars will be held each Thursday in May at 7 p.m. To register contact Eric Keil at eric@namiut.org.
Coming soon are other NAMI classes offered online in both English and Spanish.
About NAMI Utah
The mission of NAMI Utah is to ensure the dignity and improve the lives of those who live with mental illness and their families through our three cornerstones: support, education, and advocacy. All NAMI Utah programs and classes are offered at no charge for anyone who has mental illness or a friend or family member of someone with mental illness. NAMI Utah’s programs also include Ending-the-Silence for students, families, and school support staff, Progression (teens 13 – 18) and Basics (parents) classes. NAMI Utah’s Mentor Line takes calls Monday through Friday, 9 am – 4 pm. For more information about NAMI Utah, call 801 323-9900. www.namiut.org.