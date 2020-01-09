National Honor Society induction held for WA

SPRINGVILLE — Wasatch Academy (WA) recently held its annual induction ceremony for student members of the National Honors Society (NHS) at Magleby’s Grotto, in Springville. The WA chapter welcomed 15 new and 10 returning members.
Students dressed in formal attire and participated in a candle ceremony conducted by NHS President Hoang Ngyuen and NHS Director Alyssa Wolf, in which each recipient received a “light” from a fellow member.
“Members of the NHS do not come by chance,” said Head of School Joseph Loftin, “This does not happen in a day or two, or a week, or even a year. This is symbolic of how each student has approached his or her entire educational journey.”
The new 2019-20 Wasatch Academy National Honor Society members are Ashley Lagat, Purity Kattam, Beverly Frank, Kyrie Lee, Arthur Zheng, Raymond Zhang, Finn Peterson, Assetou Diop, Chloe Evans, Yaxin Lan, Briona Nelson, Angel Nguyen, Eric Yang, Rena Shen and Jason Nguyen.
Returning NHS members are Logan Hooper, Sam Wood, Tenzin Dhesel, Jadon Bucklin, David Cottam, Paisley Lott, Lucy Zhai, Max Yu, Bryan Lyu and Hoang Nguyen.
NHS will be involved in several service projects throughout the year. One will be a visit with the residents of Country Lane, an assisted living center in Mt. Pleasant. Another will be to help on the Stewart Farm this spring – vaccinating cows or whatever else the farm needs.
NHS students can always be counted on to engage fully with these kinds of community-building service activities and the new members will certainly contribute their time and energy in a stellar fashion, both now and in the future.
Wolf adds, “NHS is made up of the student leaders at Wasatch Academy. It is an honor to help these highly motivated, bright, cheerful students! We have fun while we serve.”
A student has to be at Wasatch Academy for one year before he or she is eligible to be invited to apply for membership in NHS. At that point, if a student has a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or above, they are sent an invitation to apply.
However, GPA is only a small part of the application. A student must have significant evidence of leadership positions, extra-curricular activities, and community service to be accepted into NHS.
“The applications are sent to the entire school committee and reviewed for academic excellence, leadership, character and service,” said Wolf. “They have to meet all of those requirements in an exemplary way to be inducted.”
NHS is the nation’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious student recognition program and it is upheld by the four pillars of scholarship, leadership, character and service.
“I decided to join the National Honors Society because I thought it would open more options and I think it is good to help the community,” said WA junior and NHS recipient, Angel Nguyen.