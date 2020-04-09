FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Nearpod, an instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for collaborative learning experiences, today announces a state-wide partnership with Utah Education Network (UEN). The partnership ensures that every Utah school district has access to Nearpod, bringing more than 658,000 students in grades K-12 and their teachers access to the company’s engaging learning experiences until 2024.
“This state-wide partnership, unique in the edtech industry, represents a first for Nearpod,” said Nearpod’s new CEO, Pep Carrera. “We’re excited to be a part of the UEN’s commitment to innovative, digital learning.”
The partnership comes at a time when distance learning is a top priority for school districts across the country, including those in Utah where schools are closed through May 1, 2020. The UEN worked with Nearpod to fast-track this launch in order to bring timely resources to educators looking for remote learning solutions. Teachers across all of Utah’s 41 school districts and more than 100 charter schools will now have access to Nearpod’s interactive learning platform and library of 7,500+ premade, standards-aligned lessons. By leveraging Nearpod’s lesson content, or uploading their own, educators can deliver media-rich instruction while receiving real-time feedback on student progress, both in and out of the classroom.
“As we come together to support remote learning, Nearpod and UEN have taken immediate steps to help keep teachers and students connected,” said Laura Hunter, Chief Operating Officer of the Utah Education Network. “Providing equitable access to quality educational resources is always a priority for us, and we are proud to be extending Nearpod to educators and students across the state, at a time when they are so needed.”
During school closures, educators can use Nearpod remotely by launching live sessions for students alongside any video conferencing tool, or by assigning self-paced lessons for students to access on their own time. Nearpod can be used on any web-enabled device from tablets and smartphones to Chromebooks and desktops, ensuring that teachers can deliver high-quality educational experiences that meet varying student needs. In addition to Nearpod’s vast lesson library, the new statewide partnership also allows educators access to some of Nearpod’s premium curriculum packages, including Digital Citizenship, College and Career Exploration, and Social-Emotional Learning.
“Now more than ever, we see a need for technology-enabled digital resources that connect learners with educators and their peers,” said Jennie Kristoffersen, Chief Academic Officer at Nearpod. “We applaud Utah and the UEN as a leader in the country by championing educational technologies, prioritizing social & emotional learning, and supporting educators in their charge to deliver quality, engaging instruction to our 21st Century learners whether in the classroom or at home.”
In addition to the supplemental curricula available through Utah’s Nearpod statewide partnership, Nearpod offers an English Learners solution to develop Tier 2 & Tier 3 vocabulary; Historical Perspectives & Literacy to increase culturally relevant instruction in the social studies classroom; and Learning Labs, an experiential professional learning solution, to increase teacher engagement and effectiveness. Flocabulary, the company’s newest additional offering, engages students with academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through music, videos and creativity tools.
Utah districts and charters can learn more about getting started with Nearpod by visiting www.uen.org/nearpod.
About Nearpod
Nearpod, named EdTech Digest’s Company of the Year in 2018, offers an instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod works with any classroom technology, from tablets and smartphones to laptops and Chromebooks, to help engage students with activities such as Virtual Reality, PhET and Desmos, and with more than 7,500 ready-to-run lessons created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. In 2019, Nearpod acquired Flocabulary, a learning platform that engages students in academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through music, videos and creativity tools. To learn more, visit www.nearpod.com.
About Utah Education Network (UEN)
The Utah Education Network provides broadband connectivity and resources to public education, higher education, and libraries. It serves more 880,000 students and more than 77,000 educators and staff in Utah with high quality content and applications. To learn more, visit the award-winning website: uen.org.