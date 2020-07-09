NEPHI—After a two-year renovation, Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi reopened July 1 with extensive hospital upgrades addressing the growing healthcare needs of its surrounding rural communities.
The $27 million renovation encompassed 66,876 square feet at the medical facility, located at 48 W. 1500 North. The renovation includes a new emergency room and the addition of a new Women’s Center.
“We are very excited about the growth of the hospital and how it will enable us to bring advanced medical services and technology to our community and the surrounding region,” said Randy Cuff, COO of Central Valley Medical Center.
Cuff said although Nephi’s population is less than 10,000, CVMC serves approximately 40,000 residents throughout multiple counties.
Some of the upgrades to the medical facility include:
- A new Emergency Department, including an IV therapy room.
- The addition of a Women’s Center, which includes Labor & Delivery, Postpartum Rooms, a C-Section operation room and additional support spaces.
- Clinic space for physical therapy and orthopedics.
- An expanded entry and drive-up.
- An expanded lab.
- A permanent MRI facility.
- A remodel and expansion to hospital’s pharmacy and same-day surgery facilities.
Westland Construction, based in Orem, served as general contractor for the renovation project.
“Westland is very grateful to be a part of this critical expansion project,” said Kyle Houghton, president of Westland Construction. “The newly renovated hospital provides access to enhanced, state-of-the-art medical services and adds immense value to this growing community.”
Central Valley Medical Center began as a small community hospital owned by Juab County in the 1950s. Today, Juab County and surrounding areas are experiencing significant growth and development, requiring expansion and improvements at CVMC to provide rural residents access to much-needed modern healthcare services.
CVMC is a Critical Access Hospital that is a recognized and distinguished healthcare leader in Central Utah. It provides a growing selection of board-certified physicians trained in a variety of medical specialties as well as multiple clinic locations, including one in Fountain Green.
It also offers integrated state-of-the-art surgical suites, orthopedic medicine, respiratory therapy and a sleep health clinic.