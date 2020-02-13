Nephi man wins national competition with life-sized backyard train set

NEPHI — Harry Heil, who took a lifetime love of classic locomotives and built a life-sized train set in his backyard, earned a winning entry last year in the “Metal My Way” contest, a competition across North America which showcases innovative and creative metal projects.
Heil was captivated by the Disney Backyard Railroad when he was about 10 years old in the mid-1950s. It sparked an early interest in trains and planted the seed of one day building one himself.
He dabbled on the project over the years and was met with various stops and starts during that time based on commitments to his job and family life. “It had been a nagging hobby of mine for many years,” said Heil. “It was always on a burner, but a back burner.”
When he retired in 2010, he was able to devote more time to the design. After working on the project off and on over parts of 38 years, Heil finally completed the steam locomotive in 2019, which included four adjoining cars and a Galloping Goose motorcar in the rear.
Because the homemade train set was such an impressive creation, it was the winning entry in the Automotive or Vehicle Projects category of the Metal My Way Contest last Sept. 2019.
The steam engine is based off a 1968 Danforth train and is about six feet long, measuring 18 inches high and 14 inches long. Heil designed each of the individual cars himself.
The train runs on 500 feet of track, which circles around his house in Nephi. The train set attracts a lot of attention from neighbors and others passing by, but Heil limits passengers on the locomotive to family members, often his grandchildren.
Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small-quantity metals, announced the winners of the sixth “Metal My Way” contest which showcased creative and innovative metal projects built across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
The 2019 contest saw a record 1,596 submissions between July 1 and August 31. Contestants submitted photos or videos of their metal creations online through http://metalmyway.com/.
The individual category projects were graded based on complexity, scale, creativity, craftsmanship and quantity of metal used. Winners in each category received a Lincoln Electric 180 Amp Weld-Pak 180 HD MIG Wire Feed Welder.
“We are thrilled that the Metal My Way contest received a record number of entries with nearly 1,600 project submissions over two months,” said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets, the title sponsor of the contest.
“The contest continues to be a fantastic opportunity for talented individuals and businesses to showcase their innovative metal projects. Congratulations to all the winners and everyone who submitted their work for this contest.”
In addition to Metal Supermarkets, the Metal My Way contest was also sponsored by OMAX, a manufacturer of abrasive waterjet systems, and Cosen Saws, one of the world’s leading bandsaw manufacturers.
The annual contest will be held again in 2020.
