New doctor joins CVMC Ft. Green Clinic

Fountain Green — Central Valley Medical Center announced that Daniel Alsup, MD has joined has joined their medical team as the newest Family Medicine doctor at their Fountain Green Medical Clinic located at 275 West 300 South. Alsup comes to CVMC with over twenty-four years of experience.
Dr. Alsup began accepting patients August 3 and is available from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and until 7 PM on Tuesdays. CVMC says walk-ins are welcome; however, they recommend that patients make an appointment by calling 435-445-3301 to help ensure provider availability.
CVMC says their clinics are designed to provide medical services to patients of all ages. “We focus on providing excellent medical care while meeting our patient’s personal needs in a friendly and comfortable environment,” said CVMC Marketing Director Nick Stewart in a recent press release. “We know your family’s health is very important.”
Dr. Daniel Alsup is board certified in Family Medicine and provides comprehensive high-quality primary care for the entire family for all healthcare needs.
“After 24 years in practice and seeing patients slowly turned into a number, I want my patients to be treated and respected as a whole person. I believe that each individual and family unit is deserving of a physician to truly listen and hear them. I am excited about joining the CVMC family and the clinic in Fountain Green, Utah.” said Dr. Alsup.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Alsup to Central Valley Medical Center. He shares our commitment to compassionate, quality care and will be a great addition to our Family Medicine Team,” said Randy Cuff, Chief Operating Officer at Central Valley Medical Center.
“Central Valley Medical Center is thrilled to add a doctor to the team with a long history of excellent patient care and experience backing his practice. With his talent, knowledge, and skills Dr. Alsup will be a great addition to the Fountain Green Medical Clinic.”
Alsup was born and raised on a farm as a child in Bear River, Utah. In the changing world of medicine where corporations are dictating medical practice, he says he is excited to get back to his roots in a rural community. With this background he says he practices medicine in a non-judgemental manner and treats all patients with respect.
The CVMC clinic in Fountain Green provides a wide range of services that include but are not limited to: preventative care; annual physicals; medical evaluations; obstetric care; laboratory and x-ray services; diabetes and hypertension screenings; follow-up appointments; specialty care referrals; pediatric care; immunizations; employment, school, sports, and Department of Transportation physicals; orthopedic and sports medicine care.
Patients with or without insurance can make the physicians of CVMC Fountain Green Medical Clinic their primary health care provider.
