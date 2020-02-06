GUNNISON—A new exhibit featuring artists views about childhood memories of play entitled “Go Out and Play” is on display now through March 18, at Gunnison City Hall (GCH), 38 West Center. The exhibit is available Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.
Personal memories of playing as children are powerful. Children’s everyday experiences, adventures and projects are often rehearsals for adult life. Play gives children a taste of freedom, encounters with uncertainty, opportunities for risk-taking, responsibility and unscheduled time for imagination.
The Go Out and Play exhibition focuses on artist memories to summon the viewers’ childhood markers of place and time. “The exhibit focuses on reigniting the viewers’ childhoods through interaction and reminiscing,” says curator Kathy Cieslewicz.
Collectively, the art in this exhibition reflects how play seems to be trivialized in our changing world. Traditional play has become jeopardized as parents see their children’s activities relegated to screens.
It is hoped that those who view this exhibit will be inspired to bring play back into children’s lives in ways that evoke wonder, creativity and natural curiosity.
About Go Out and Play
This exhibition is a partnership between the Sears Art Museum Gallery, Dixie State University and Utah Division of Arts and Museums, and the show features artwork in a variety of media by artists from Utah and Arizona.
This special exhibit is presented by Gunnison City through the Utah Division of Arts and Museums Traveling Exhibition Program.
For more information about the exhibit, contact Gunnison Mayor Lori Nay at (435) 528-7969 or send email to: lorinay@gunnisoncity.org.
About UA&M Traveling Exhibit
Exhibit
Utah Arts and Museums’ Traveling Exhibit Program is a statewide outreach program that provides schools, museums, libraries and community galleries with the opportunity to bring curated exhibitions to their community. This program is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information on participating in the program, please contact Fletcher Booth at fbooth@utah.gov or call (801) 532-2617.
Utah Arts and Museums is a division of the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts (DHA). To enrich the quality of life for the people of Utah, DHA creates, preserves and promotes Heritage and Arts.
The Division provides funding, education and technical services to individuals and organizations statewide so that all Utahns, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or economic status, can access, understand and receive the benefits of arts and culture.
For additional information, visit https://artsandmuseums.utah.gov/.