SALT LAKE CITY — A new law was recently passed by the legislature to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, like quagga mussels, which have infested Lake Powell. The law, which goes into effect July 1, includes several new changes that boaters should be aware of, including a $20 fee for non-resident boaters who launch a watercraft on any waterbody in Utah.
The law also requires all boat owners to complete an online Utah Division of Wildlife Resources education course about preventing the spread of quagga mussels, and to show proof of the course completion before they launch at a Utah waterbody.
In addition, the new law requires anyone transporting a boat on a Utah highway, which includes any public road, street, bridge or other public-use structure, to remove all drain plugs from the boat and to drain all water from the live wells, bilges, ballast tanks or other similar compartments on the watercraft. Boats must be transported with all drain plugs removed. Anyone who fails to do so could be cited with a class C misdemeanor.
The law also directs the DWR to study the options and feasibility of implementing an automated system that can scan, photograph and provide real-time information about when a boat last entered a Utah waterbody and when the boat was last decontaminated. The study will be presented by Nov. 30, and a pilot program will be launched before May 1, 2021.
The legislature also passed a resolution, HCR 24, that acknowledges the importance of keeping quagga mussels from spreading from Lake Powell to other Utah waterbodies. The state of Utah has invested millions of dollars and substantial resources in preventing this spread through watercraft inspection and decontamination efforts, staff training, law enforcement checkpoints, and biological monitoring efforts.
The resolution urges continued cooperation and support by the federal government, in particular the National Park Service, to help prevent the spread of invasive quagga mussels at Lake Powell by allocating funds, dedicating staff time to containing quagga mussels, and improving the inspection and decontamination processes for watercraft.