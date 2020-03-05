New Miss Fairview royalty announced

FAIRVIEW—During the Miss Fairview Pageant held Feb. 29, Emily Kerksiek was crowned Miss Fairview 2020. She will reign over the events and festivities held in the city of Fairview for the coming year and received a $1,500 cash scholarship.
Caleigh Hathaway was crowned first attendant and received a $1,000 cash scholarship, and Elizabeth Madsen was crowned second attendant and received a $500 cash scholarship.
The new royalty is excited and energized to begin a year full of service and unforgettable experiences.
Other contestants honored were Autumn Heugly, who was named Miss Congeniality. Alie Belt received an award for collecting the most sponsor donations and Avonlea Bell received the “Most Photogenic” award.
During the pageant, Emily Kerksiek entertained the audience with a foot stomping Irish number on the violin, Caleigh Hathaway had everyone mesmerized with a dramatic vocal solo entitled “Warrior”, and Elizabeth Madsen entertained the audience with a color guard flag routine.