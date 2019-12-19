MT. PLEASANT—For the past five years, New Years has been celebrated in Mt. Pleasant with a rodeo. The Sixth Annual New Year’s Fun Night Rodeo is set for more fun Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m., at the ConToy Arena, Cleone Peterson Eccles Equestrian Center, 1000 South 955 West, Mt. Pleasant. Tickets available at the door, kids under age 10 get in free.
Several activities and challenges await participants including mutton bustin’, barrel racing, team roping, musical horse chairs, calf ribbon pull, hide race, exhibition bull and bronc riding.
There are limited entries for each event and required fees. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each event. Sign-ups to participate begin at the event at 6 p.m.
For more information, call (435) 851-4645.