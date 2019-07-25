RICHFIELD — Nominations for the Totally Awesome Volunteer Award are being accepted by The Volunteer Connection (Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Volunteer Center) until Aug. 9.
This annual award honors and gives recognition to one volunteer (adult, youth, or volunteer group) from each county in the Six County Area which includes Sevier, Sanpete, Piute, Wayne, Millard and Juab Counties. The Award Ceremony will be held during the RSVP Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Oct. 3 at Snow College Richfield
Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the service of others? Someone who spends countless selfless hours in volunteer service to the community? Perhaps it’s an older woman who is always there, ready to cook for a meal for a family in need. Maybe it’s someone on your local EMT team. It could be a retired professional, a busy mom, or a high school student. They don’t even have to be signed up with the Volunteer Connection. It just needs to be someone who stands out in your mind as going above and beyond to see to the needs of others. Nominate your favorite volunteer today!
To nominate a volunteer or volunteer group, fill out a form available from The Volunteer Connection or submit nomination with the following information in any format:
- Name and contact information of the person making the nomination.
- Name and contact information of the person or group being nominated.
- The place, organization, or type of service provided.
Information related to the following judging criteria:
- How long has the nominee been volunteering for the agency?
- What is the average number of hours donated by the volunteer?
- What personal qualities make the nominee an outstanding volunteer?
- How does the nominee’s activity affect the quality of life in the community?
- What unusual problem/challenge has the nominee overcome (if any, and how has it affected his or her life?
- Why does this nominee deserve The Totally Awesome Volunteer Award?
- Please provide a one-sentence statement highlighting the nominee’s service in the community.
Once a volunteer has been nominated, the nomination will go through a panel of volunteer judges. Learn more about the Totally Awesome Volunteer Awards by contacting THE VOLUNTEER CONNECTION at (435) 893-0735 to learn what information needs to be included. Completed nominations may be mailed or dropped off at THE VOLUNTEER CONECTION, 250 North Main, Room B03, Richfield, Utah 84701; or e‑mailed to sbastian@sixcounty.com by Aug. 9. Act today! It’s easy to put a favorite volunteer forward for consideration for this special award.