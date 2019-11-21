FAIRVIEW — North Bend Entertainers (NBE) will present the new comedy play, Miracle at the Monty, at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview. Performance times are 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30; and Monday, Dec. 2.
For more information, call (435) 469-1177 or visit Facebook.com/NorthBendEntertainers.
This new three-act play by A. Shepherd takes on the style of a comedy farce with kooky characters, crazy situations and lots of laughs.
It all starts in a rundown playhouse where only a miracle (or three) can save the day. A last ditch effort to cull money for repairs to save their beloved theater launches the actors into a hurried production of a live radio broadcast of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
To complicate matters, the actors make a few well-meaning but poorly executed bad decisions, the first of which is kidnapping the county inspector three days before the opening of their Christmas show! A mix of budding romances, quirky actors, potential investors and an overworked producer help make this show-within-a-show a comedy experience for the whole family.
Directed by KayD and Jason Quinn, Mt. Pleasant; the cast includes Ryan Cox, Hillary Smith and Carrie Christensen, Fairview; Jason Quinn, Simon Quinn, Kelsen Spencer and Bryan Spencer, Mt. Pleasant; Sarah Anderson, Marc Anderson, Amy Shepherd and Savanna Shepherd, Fountain Green; and Brett Blackham of Ephraim.
A. Shepherd, the playwright of Miracle at the Monty, is the author of the new novel To Wake a Sleeping Child and a proud theatre nerd that prefers anonymity and anything coconut. She makes her home in Sanpete County with her husband and children.
About NBE
North Bend Entertainers is a non-profit community theatre organization. NBE began as a result of a need to save the Fairview Dance Hall. The three-fold purpose of North Bend Entertainers is (1) to raise funds to maintain the historic Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview as a theatrical showcase and a gathering place to benefit the entire community. (2) to provide a setting for local entertainers to showcase their talents. (3) to provide quality entertainment at affordable prices for the community.