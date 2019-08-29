North Sanpete Arts Council showcases Brad Taggart works

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete Arts Council will showcase the works of well-known sculptor Brad Taggart, associate professor of sculpture at Snow College Fine Arts Department. A reception will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, in the Hub City Art Gallery, located upstairs in the Mt. Pleasant City Hall, 115 West Main Street.
Taggart’s show entitled, “Identity & Visage- An Exploration of Surface & Substance,” will be available to view from Sept. 6 to Oct. 25. The show is sponsored by North Sanpete Arts Council, Heritage Highway 89 and Mt. Pleasant City.
Brad Taggart loves all things sculpture. He is primarily a figure sculptor, but he also enjoys having the freedom to work in any tradition, material, technology, or style that suits him at the time.
He holds an Associate of Art degree from Snow College, a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in sculpture from Utah State University and a Master of Fine Art degree in sculpture from Brigham Young University.
In addition to his academic degrees, Brad has sought out opportunities to further his abilities including travel and study throughout the U.S., as well as many European art centers such as Rome, Florence, Paris, London, and Barcelona.
Taggart is a commissioned artist with works in several public and private collections. He lives in Ephraim with his wife, Kim, and four sons.
About Taggart
What is it that defines us and makes us who we are? In an attempt to answer that question, there is an ongoing dialogue about the effect of nature and nurture on our identity. If we say it is entirely nature, then we diminish the impact by those around us on our character. If we say it is all nurture, we ignore our unique genetic makeup, as well as the potential for a pre-developed spiritual intelligence that will naturally gravitate toward particular ideas and decisions. Certainly both have enormous impact, but for me the most compelling questions include; if placed in dissimilar circumstances with distinct influences, how would I be different? He questions how would his character vary? Would he be inclined toward the same sort of people, religious beliefs, career path, etc.?
One decision can have infinite possibilities. Even simple decisions can have complex ramifications. What about decisions that have the potential to alter the course of a life? For instance, when a woman gives her child up for adoption, she completely and permanently alters the course of that child’s life. For good or bad, that child has a new set of factors dictating the circumstances that will shape his or her identity.
Taggart was adopted shortly after his birth in May 1968. He has known his whole life that he was adopted; however, he knew nothing about his genetic origins. A high school teacher once asked him to share with the class how he felt different as an adopted child. He was surprised because he had honestly never realized that he should feel different. Adoption was his normal. His father was adopted into the Taggart family, as were his sister and he. Over the past several years, he has spent a great deal of time reflecting on his life and the factors that have shaped his identity. The paramount fact in his life is that a single decision forever altered his trajectory. His life as an adopted child has been fulfilling, so regardless of what combination of nature and nurture may be at play because of that decision, he is content with the course his life has taken.
The pieces displayed are portions of a body of work that attempts to give substance to his cognitive exploration. They are essentially way points on a journey where he doesn’t know the exact circumstance of its beginning, and like anyone else he isn’t sure where or how it will end.