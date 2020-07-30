FOUNTAIN GREEN-Five years ago, a small club made up of established and beginning writers formed quietly in Fountain Green. The writer’s club, formerly known as the North Sanpete Writer’s Club, is now transforming and taking on a larger role.
Earlier this year, the group changed its name to Word Addicts and made plans to reach out to a worldwide audience.
Working through the COVID-19 pandemic, members held their meetings through video conference, emails, phone messaging and chats and set up a domain at www.wordaddicts.org. They also went to work building a website and creating an audience on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.
Allison (Brown) Bradley, founder and the author of three books, said, “When I started this group five years ago, it was just to have someone to talk to about writing. I couldn’t have imagined what it would become. We’ve learned together, grown together, published three amazing group books and now have a great website to reach out to others. It’s incredible.”
This year’s anthology book features a selection of delightful humorous stories for almost everyone in genres ranging from romance and mystery to fantasy, true to life and even science fiction.
Contributing authors are, Allison Brown, A. Shepard, Jenna Madsen, Lawrence Gardner, James Elliott, Amy Jorgensen, Cortney Winn and C. R. Truitt, all local North Sanpete writers.
The book, titled “Miscellany,” is available for sale on Amazon.com in Trade Paperback for $10.99 or e-book. If you order an e-book now, you can purchase it for an introductory price of 99 cents, but order now. Regular price is $2.99.
James (Elliott) Mitchell, chairman of the group, author and CEO of Anderson Publishing Company, said, “We accomplished almost a year of work in a matter of weeks. I can’t imagine another group of people who could do what they’ve done.”
Both leaders mentioned how “proud” they were of the group members.