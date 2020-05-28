MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School recently awarded several scholarships, Outstanding Senior Athlete Awards and the highest and most prestigious S Awards in a video presentation made possible by Barrett Hilton, CentraCom.
Scholarships
Cheyenne Ballard received the Mary Dye Memorial Scholarship Award; Scott Shock, Merrill Johnson Scholarship; Sarah Oldroyd & Alexander Mower- Hawk Pride Scholarships;
Emily Kerksiek, Roy Ellefsen Scholarship; Charlee Christensen, Jane Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Nakiah Taylor, Intermountain Power Project Outstanding Student Achievement Scholarship;
Lane Cook, Dorothy Cook Memorial Scholarship; Kamryn Pack Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital; and both Thomas Jones and Raelynn Mineer, CentraCom Scholarship.
Scholarship awards ranged in the amounts of $500 to $1,500.