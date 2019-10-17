NSHS drama club performs well at Shakespeare competition

CEDAR CITY — The North Sanpete High School (NSHS) Drama program traveled to Cedar City last week to compete in a Shakespeare Competition.
According to program director Alex Barlow, students did very well and won multiple awards. The team took first place in Overall Sweepstakes in the Cambridge division, first place in Ensemble Scene from Macbeth and second place in monologue for Serena Smith.
The team also had some individual winners in monologues: Isa Wright and Serena Smith both had Straight Superiors, Kamryn Pack had two Superiors and one Excellent.
For scenes, Ben Anderson and Aubrey White; and Kylee Davis and Rory Anderson also had Straight Superiors. Overall, the team ended two points shy of a perfect score.
To top off the night, The NSHS drama team was chosen to perform their Ensemble Scene for all the participating schools. Only six out of 50+ participation schools are chosen to perform.