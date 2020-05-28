MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete High School announced recipients of the coveted S Award and Outstanding Senior Athletes in a recorded video presentation. Each senior will receive a copy of the video since social distancing is still in effect due to COVID-19.
Outstanding senior athletes
This year, the female senior athlete award was tied so both Sarah Oldroyd and Addelyn Brotherson received the award along with Alexander Mower, male recipient.
S Awards
Darren Anderson has had a busy four years in band, drama, choir, and Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). He participated in jazz band, pep band, and marching band all four years of high school. In drama he received superior ratings at both the region and state level. He has been a member of the concert choir for four years. He has served as president and vice-president of FCCLA. He won multiple second and third place finishes in state competitions and is the family and consumer science sterling scholar. He is a member of the National Honor Society, and has a 3.89 GPA.
Emily Kerksiek has been active in music, journalism, & Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). She participated in marching band for three seasons and concert choir for three years. She served as the choir president. She participated in many solo and ensemble contests, where she earned high marks in piano and violin. She was very active in FBLA participating in many competitions including a first place honor in Region Marketing. She is on the honor roll, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has maintained a 3.996 GPA.
Orange Peel is a student who has also been highly active in athletics, music, and National Honor Society. He ran cross country four years, track three years and football and tennis for a year. He was Academic All-Region and Academic All-State in cross country and track. He served as the freshman class secretary, and three years in concert choir. He was a three-year member of the pep band and participated in a school musical. He is a member of the National Honor Society, served as their vice-president, was the science Sterling Scholar area runner- up and has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
Alex Mower has been involved in sports and leadership. He has been a member of the National Honor Society, and was junior class vice-president. He has played four years of football, two years basketball, two years of swim, and four years of tennis. He is a region champion in the 200 freestyle in swim and first doubles in tennis. He is Academic All Region in football, swim and tennis. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the honor roll. He has a 3.9 GPA.
Spencer Brown has been highly involved in musicals, drama and band. He served as the junior class president. He has been the lead role in multiple school musicals including the lead role in Tarzan. He has been an active participant in pep band, jazz band, and marching band. He played football for two years and baseball for one year. He participated in state drama competitions, and received high ranks in percussion solo and ensemble. He has done all of this while maintaining a 3.5 GPA.
Mayzie Talbot has been involved in a variety of activities. She has been a member of FBLA, journalism, Hope Squad, leadership and athletics. She participated in soccer for one year and was a soccer manager for three years. She served as an editor for the NS Times, where she won numerous awards for her news writing. She has been an officer in the French Club, FBLA, and the Hope Squad. She served as this year’s student body vice-president and she is the Sterling Scholar area winner in English. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.0 GPA.
Addelyn Brotherson has been heavily involved with sports and drill team. She played softball for four years and volleyball for two years. She spent some time cheerleading and for the past two years was a member of the drill team that earned two second place finishes at state and were region champions this past year. She was Academic All-state in softball and drill. She was on the all-state drill team and participated in FBLA. She was the area winner as the dance Sterling Scholar. She is on the honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has a 4.0 GPA.
Sarah Oldroyd has been highly involved in sports and music. She was a key member of the volleyball team for four years, softball team for four years and four years of basketball. Her teams took region three times and she was named Academic All Region in basketball, volleyball and softball. She has participated with the pep band, jazz band and is a member of the concert choir. She is on the honor roll and has maintained a 3.99 GPA.
Tawnee Allen is a student who has spent four years in jazz band, four years in pep band and four years in marching band. She has served as drum major and section leader. She was this year’s homecoming queen. She was a member of the concert choir for four years and all state band for two years. She has participated in numerous solo and ensemble competitions and received many high marks. She has been a member of the Hope Squad and National Honor Society. She currently holds a 3.96 GPA.
Mason Bailey has been involved in leadership, business, and sports. He has played three sports, football, baseball, and basketball every year in high school. He was named Academic All-State in football, basketball, and baseball. He was a region champion in business management. He served as the sophomore class president and freshman class president and this year has been serving as the student body activity agent. He is on the honor roll and has a 3.94 GPA.
Katelyn Hill has been involved in drama, speech and debate, and broadcasting. She has been the drama club president and vice-president. She has received many high marks in region and state drama competitions and participated in eight drama productions as stage manager, technical director and set director. In speech and debate, she has participated in and received multiple first and second place finishes. She has been a key member of the broadcasting and tech crew. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 3.9 GPA.
Natalie Day has been involved in pep band, solo and ensemble, tennis and swim. She was the captain of the tennis and swim teams, and was named Academic All-state in tennis, swim, and instrumental music. She was a member of the pep band for four years and was a section leader. She received excellent ratings in piano solo and ensemble four years in a row. She is on the honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society and currently holds a 4.0 GPA.
Ariel Valko has been involved in drama, FBLA, band, and school musicals. She has been involved in six different drama productions where she has had several lead and supporting roles. She participated with many different FBLA teams placing in both region and state competitions. She served in the FBLA as both the president and vice-president. She has been in the color guard for four years and served as color guard captain for three of those years. She was the secretary of the National Honor Society and she has a 3.7 GPA.
Lily Rowen has been involved in a wide range of activities, including, band, drama, and broadcasting. She has participated in six different musicals and plays. She served as prop master, lighting designer, stage manager and head technician. In drama, she received superior ratings in both region and state competitions every year. She participated in pep band for four years and marching band for three years. She has been a member of the broadcasting club for four years. She is on the honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has a 3.88 GPA.
Isabelle Wright has been heavily involved in band, drama, and speech and debate. She has been a member of the amazing Drama Club for four years, where she has served as vice-president this year. She also earned a role in seven different drama productions. In drama, she competed in region and state competitions earning superior marks. In speech and debate she participated in state for two years. She has been a member of pep band four years and concert choir one year. She is the Speech and Drama Sterling Scholar and was the area runner up. She has maintained a GPA of 3.8.
Honorary S Award
Jed Brewer, who is a retiring teacher, was presented an Honorary S Award. He has taught at North Sanpete School District for 19 years from 2001-2020.