MORONI—North Sanpete Middle School (NSMS) held a Career Fair for all seventh grade students on Jan. 22. Approximately 220 students were given the opportunity to meet with career presenters and learn about them at the event.
Each of the students received a hand-out to use for collecting information on four careers of their choice. The students were able to choose from about 18 different careers represented at the fair by volunteer experts and business owners.
Career choices that could be explored included the following:
Publisher/journalist, photographer, nurse, equine instructor, welder, business manager, addiction recovery coach, prevention coordinator, mortgage loan officer, forest service engineer, real estate broker, merchandizing buyer, transmission specialist, cosmetologist, nail tech salon, coal quality/logistics, entrepreneur and human resources.
Once each student selected four choice careers, they attended the four booths of choice for up to 15 minutes each to learn about the careers.
Students would learn items such as educational and training background needed, job duties, salary range, work schedule and working conditions.
They also learned what technology and tools are used with each career and some interesting, unknown and unique facts about the career.
After the fair, each student is asked to write about their career experience and tell about what career presentation they enjoyed the most and why.
Each of the students will also do research and consider what they could do during the next six years to prepare for a chosen career. That research will include learning about what high school courses could help, along with what the potential job availability is in the near future.
Last of all, the research will determine if the career fits inside the STEM field, meaning science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
The fair was organized by NSMS Shop Teacher Corby Briggs, Business Instructor Carey Ivory, Home Economics Teacher Shawnee Sagers and School Counselor Kami Millett who collaborate teaching the school’s College and Careers Awareness class.
In May, the students will get the opportunity to experience Reality Town, another learning experience providing the chance to explore real life choices.