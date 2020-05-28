MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete School District recently announced the “Grab and Go” meals that have been offered to children during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be provided throughout the summer.
The summer food program will run from June 1 to July 17, except July 3, due to the national holiday.
The Grab and Go meals service will be offered at the following elementary schools and bus stops.
Times may vary a little, so please be on time so meal service is not missed:
For questions or problems, contact Karen Seely at (435) 462-2485 or email karen.seely@nsanpete.org.
Elementary schools
Fairview Elementary, 11-11:30; Fountain Green, 11:40-12:10; Mt. Pleasant, 11-11:30; and Spring City, 11:15-11:45.
Bus stops
Mt. Pleasant East, lower Camperworld, 15990 North 11060 East, 11:25-11:35; Whispering Pines turn around, 11:41-11:51; Chester Trailer Park, 11:50-12:00; Chester mailboxes, 12:01-12:06; Wales Town Hall, 12:12-12:27; Freedom, 12:34-12:39; Estly Christensen Lane, 12:43-12:48; 27530 North Milburn Road (Poulsen’s), 11:44-11-:49; Milburn Road & Hilltop Road, 11:52-11:55; Hideaway Valley Mailboxes, 12:05-12:15; Indianola Church, 12:23-12-26; Noorlander/Rancheros Hwy 19, 12:30-12:35; and Big Hollow Road Hwy 89, 12:36-12:41.
Meals are for children 0-18 years of age. No adult meals will be available for purchase this year.