NSSD begins “soft closure” as per request of Governor Herbert

MT. PLEASANT — As the Covid-19 virus begins to spread across Utah, Governor Gary Herbert initiated a “soft closure” that began March 16, for two weeks for all K-12 schools in the state of Utah.
However, the term “soft closure” is leaving many parents and students confused about how to proceed with their student’s schooling. Besides sending out letters and notifications to parent and student emails, North Sanpete School District (NSSD) has also posted information their webpage to inform parents about what “soft closure” means and how schooling will continue at home.
Teachers are actively going over their curriculum and testing various avenues for online schooling. Currently, all schools in the district use the online platform Canvas.
Canvas is used by most colleges in Utah and has been used by most junior high and high school teachers in the district. Students should be fairly familiar with Canvas and its workings.
Teachers will have an assignment posted for each class day that students are expected and required to complete. Within Canvas, several teachers are posting videos and screen recordings to model assignments for students, and to inform them how to stay in contact with teachers and up to date with their school work.
What does “soft closure” mean? Soft closure refers to the fact that the physical schools will be closed, but education will still continue.
Teachers are currently working on putting their assignments on the internet platform Canvas, where students will be required to continue their education. Bussing has stopped and students are not allowed to enter the school buildings.
What about families who don’t have internet? One concern for going solely to online schooling was the fact that many families in the district don’t have internet capabilities. Centracom, has generously donated their services for the next few months to help remedy that situation.
Families that do not have internet can contact Centracom and request internet access for the next few months. Centracom will get families set up, and students can continue on with their schooling.
Another option for students is to simply find Wi-Fi hot spots. For example students can drive to the high school, and although the school is closed, students can simply park in the parking lot and access the school’s Wi-Fi.
Students and families that are having issues accessing Canvas can contact school counselors and support teams that are standing by to intercept any issues. Phone numbers and more information can be found on the North Sanpete School District home page.
What about students who need meal services from school district? In an effort to provide continued support to families that require meal services, North Sanpete School District will provide Grab & Go combination breakfast and lunch bags.
Meals began March 17 and this service will be similar to the summer lunch program in that the district will only be able to accommodate lunches for students ages 0-18. No adult lunches will be available. Food services will not be available during spring break.
Visit the North Sanpete School District Facebook page for current breakfast and lunch meal schedules as posted at https://www.facebook.com/North-Sanpete-School-District-400426586725298/.
What happens if the Covid-19 virus spreads? Since the situation with Covid-19 is still quite uncertain, Governor Herbert will work closely with the Utah State Board of Education to reevaluate what will take place after the two week long soft closure has come to completion.
Because of the uncertainty that is ahead of in the coming months, faculty and admin have held meetings to address possible future plans. Teachers are prepared to put all schooling online should the state find it necessary.
Administration is working tirelessly to ensure that all students are being reached and that all families are getting the necessary services and support they need. Administrators and teachers understand how school attendance is not only for educational purposes, but also for the social and emotional development for students.
Teachers will be making every effort to make contact with students and continue to provide an engaging educational experience online.