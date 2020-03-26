MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete School District (NSSD), School Board met March 17. During the meeting the district approved next year’s school calendar and the Capital Needs funding for the district. In addition, the bond refunding (refinancing) was assessed and will proceed, aiming at lowering the interest rate on the school bond.
The NSSD reports that it is following guidelines set forth by Governor Herbert and the State Health Department in responding to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
All Utah public schools were dismissed Monday, March 16, for two weeks, then re-evaluation will determine future education services. There will be no school services provided this week during Spring Break.
Online instruction for students began March 18 after students picked up their iPad and learning materials that day. No busing of students will be provided until further notice.
Grab & Go (breakfast / lunch) meals have been scheduled for each school. Visit the NSSD website for schedules and lots of additional information at www.nsanpete.org.
Sam Ray, superintendent of North Sanpete School District, reports that students in the NSSD are ahead of the curve when it comes to remote learning. Many teachers have an ED TECH endorsement, enabling them to effectively teach classes and distribute assignments and lessons online.
Furthermore, all secondary school students already have devices and use Canvas for remote lessons, while students in pre-kindergarten thru six grade, who currently don’t have a device, will be given one to use at home if needed.
CentraCom has contributed by upping the bandwidth to homes of students free of charge and installing the service free of charge for other students.