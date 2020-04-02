NSSD delivers food to students

MT. PLEASANT — Due to the coronavirus outbreak and with schools not in session, North Sanpete School Food Service is now implementing the Summer Food Program, which will include breakfast and lunch for all children ages 0-18 free of charge. This food will be provided as “Grab and Go”. Both Breakfast and lunch will be picked up at the same time. Meals will be offered to all students and pickup locations will be at local elementary schools in the district.
For students living on the east side of Mt. Pleasant, Indianola, Wales, and Chester area the meals will be delivered via school bus at the times and bus stops listed below.
The North Sanpete Food Service Staff cares for the safety of students so make sure that students and other children put meals in the refrigerator until consumed. Also, any left-over food not consumed and saved for later should be stored properly in the fridge.
Fairview Elementary: Curbside from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fountain Green Elementary: 11 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Elementary: Curbside from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Moroni Elementary: Curbside on the south side of the school from 10:30 -11:30 a.m.
Spring City Elementary: Curbside from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Bus Stops and Times
Mt. Pleasant East: 9:55-10:10 am Lower Camper World, 15990 North 11060 East, and 10:16-10:26 a.m., at the Whispering Pines Turnaround.
Indianola: 10:00-10:10 a.m., Hideaway Valley Mailboxes; 10:17-10:22 a.m., Indianola Church; 10:26-10:36 a.m. Noorlander/Ranchos; and 10:37-10:42 a.m., Big Hollow Road
Milburn: 9:54-10:04 a.m., Milburn Road (Poulsen’s); 10:07-10:17 a.m., Milburn Road & Hilltop Road.
Chester/Wales: 9:54-10:09 a.m., Chester Trailer Court; 10:10- 10:15 a.m., Chester Mailboxes; 10:21-10:31 a.m., Wales City Hall.
Freedom/Jerusalem: 10:38-10:43 a.m., Freedom; 10:47-10:52 a.m., Jerusalem, Eslie Christensen Lane and West Road.