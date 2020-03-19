NSSD releases COVID-19 response plan

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete School District (NSSD) has released their COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic response plan, which includes directives from Governor Herbert and the health department as follows:
A.) Infected individuals and their affected family members will be on home quarantine and checked twice daily by Health Department personnel.
B.) Symptomatic students and employees will NOT be allowed at school or work.
C.) School dismissal and closure will be directed by state and county health department guidelines.
D.) All Utah public schools were dismissed beginning Monday, March 16, for two weeks, then reevaluation will determine future education services.
Immediate future
1.) Spring Break is Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, so no school services will be provided during this week.
2.) Dismissal means school will not be held and students will not attend class.
3.) Online instruction began on Wednesday, March 18.
4.) No busing will be provided until further notice.
5.) Students may need to pick-up an iPad or learning materials at their school Wednesday, March 18.
6.) Grab & Go (breakfast and lunch) will be scheduled at each school (see school website and visit North Sanpete School District Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/North-Sanpete-School-District-400426586725298/).
Cleaning plan
The cleaning plan for NSSD schools is a follows;
A.) We have increased disinfectant cleaning of student contact surfaces, tables, desks, chairs and others.
B.) If case(s) of COVID19 are suspected at school(s), extensive cleaning will be done prior to opening.
During dismissal
During the dismissal, online instruction, which began Wednesday, March 18, may include:
A.) Online use of Canvas, ALEKS, Nearpod, Google Drive, IXL, FlipGrid, Odysseyware, Lexia, i-Ready, Wonders, GoMath, EPIC, NEWS ELA, WebEx, Sumdog and others.
B.) Students may access lessons via home internet, park (in car) near a local school, HawkSpot(s), link to cellular phone hotspot (parent will be charged for personal data), share internet with neighbors or others.
C.) Each district school has a learning plan posted on their school website for students during dismissal.
Student preparation
Students have also been prepared by their teachers for the following:
1.) Secondary schools will utilize Canvas or other delivery systems listed above through student assigned 1:1 devices. Teachers will submit a lesson or activity every regularly scheduled class period. Students will receive instruction online, and complete or submit assignments.
2.) Upper Elementary students (4-6) will utilize Google Classroom (or another app listed above).
Students may be issued an iPad (one per family) to take home if needed. Teacher will submit lessons or activities daily. Students will access instruction online and complete or submit assignments as needed.
3.) Lower Elementary students (PreK-3) may utilize online resources listed above. Students may take home an iPad (one per family) if needed. Teachers will record lessons and post daily activities for students.
School nutrition
School nutrition information has been provided by the Utah State Board of Education as follows:
A.) USDA foods (school nutrition) began to be provided Tuesday, March 17.
B.) Grab & Go (breakfast and lunch) will be provided at the elementary where student lives.
C.) Visit the local school website for the meal pick-up schedule.
D.) Students will NOT be able to eat meals on campus.
E.) Students may need their lunch number.
School policies
It is required that students and employees that are sick need to stay home, not share germs.
A.) No students or employees will be penalized for absences during a pandemic, however credit will only be given for work completed.
B.) Employees may use accumulated paid sick leave as needed when they are unable to work. Extended use of sick leave, (paid or unpaid) may require a doctor note (see policy IV-33).
C.) Salaried employees, working from home during a school dismissal will be paid as usual.
D.) Employees without paid sick leave, that miss work due to school dismissal or closure, may be called in to make up missed hours when work is available.