MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete School District (NSSD) Board of Education has named Nan Ault as the new superintendent of schools for the district effective July 1, 2020. Ault will replace retiring superintendent, Dr. Samuel L. Ray, who will have served as superintendent for the previous six years.
Nan Ault is currently the principal of North Sanpete High School and is a 23-year employee of the district. She has also been a library teacher, library media supervisor, instructional coach and assistant principal.
Ault received a master of library science degree from Emporia State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University. She has also earned a library media endorsement and education administration certificate from Southern Utah University.
Nan is married to Brad Ault and is the mother of four children and grandmother of 12.