MT. PLEASANT — During the April 21 North Sanpete School District meeting, teachers of the year for each school of the eight schools in the district were announced.
Teachers are nominated by the staff at each school. After the nominations have been compiled, then a committee selects the district teacher of the year.
This year Mark Willey, who is a part-time teacher for the Youth in Custody (YIC) and works with special education students at Pleasant Creek High School, an alternative school was selected.
Elementary school teachers nominated were Cindy Galecki, Fairview; Monica Finlinson, Fountain Green; Whitney Wheeler, Mt. Pleasant; Brenda Candia-Lara, Moroni; and Lori Johansen, Spring City.
At North Sanpete Middle School, Katie Hopkins, who teaches physical education and health; and Jed Brewer, math and physics teacher at the high school were also named.