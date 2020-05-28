Editor’s note: A look back on the news printed in past issues of The Pyramid may be just what is needed to see how fortunate we are to live in these days and how people entertained themselves. Articles are re-written just as they appeared in the paper. No spelling or punctuation has been altered or corrected. Following are some of the stories from archived newspapers:
Jan. 12, 1912
UTAH STATE NEWS
Frank Sweeney, thought to have been one of the most, trustworthy convicts at the state prison, escaped from the prison farm Thursday.
The receipts of the office of secretary of state for the quarter ending December 31 amounted to $17,310.50, according to a report made last week. Kenneth Lyon, 11 years old, and Ralph Lyon, 6 years, sons of Matthew Lyon of Salt Lake, were painfully injured in a coasting accident last week.
The Cole Banking company of Tremonton has been reorganized under the name of the State Dank of Tremonton, with an increased capital stock of $30,000.
Fire broke out Thursday night in a barn belonging to Henry Pett, Jr. at Brigham City, and destroyed everything in the barn and burned two horses valued at $300.
The fees collected by the state Insurance department during the year 1911 totaled $60,222.53, as against $54,493.11 in 1910 and a corresponding increase is looked for in 1912.
Daniel Baird Kane, aged 50 years, for thirty-five years a resident of Salt Lake, and well known in the west as a mining expert, died at Callao, Peru, as the result of a paralytic stroke. Reciprocal relations concerning the granting of medical licenses between the Utah and Idaho state boards of medical examiners have been entered into by the officers of each board.
The approximate value of the hay, grain, potatoes, alfalfa seed and sugar beets produced by the farms of Utah for the year 1911 is $25,000,000, an increase of $5,000,000 over the year 1910.
The ice crop at Ogden is exceeding all expectations, both in thickness and quality and the various dealers are harvesting it from their numerous ponds at the rate of 1,000 tons a day.
Nine young women teachers of Ogden have assured the board of education that they do not propose to take advantage of leap year, and that they would be on the job until the end of the school year as usual.
Somebody’s blunder on the telephone appears to have been the cause of the disastrous wreck on the Denver & Rio Grande near Salt Lake, in which two trainmen lost their lives and four others were painfully injured.
Sam Kirkpatrick, partner of Harley Mewhinney, who was recently convicted of murder in the first degree for the killing of C. L. Erickson at Salt Lake last October, has been sentenced to twenty years’ imprisonment.
Leaving her room for a few minutes, Mrs. Charles R. Hollingsworth, wife of a well known Ogden attorney, returned to find that a burglar had entered during her absence and had stolen diamonds and jewelry valued at $2,500.
John H. Shields has pleaded guilty at Brigham City to the charge of bigamy. Shields was married at Brigham City recently to May E. Rowe, who, after living with him eight days, discovered that he had an undivorced wife living in Salt Lake.
The movement to effect an organization of the Native Sons of Utah assumed concrete form last week at a mass meeting in Salt Lake. A committee of fifteen was appointed to draft a constitution and by-laws and report at a similar meeting two weeks later.
The bursting of a water jacket in a stove at the home of Prof. A. C. Lund at Provo, caused considerable damage to the kitchen. “All of the windows in the room were broken, and one of the stove lids was thrown with sufficient force to drive it through the ceiling.
Although born in Floyd county, Virginia, Admiral Robley D. Evans, who died at Washington on Wednesday, was appointed from Utah in 1S60 by Captain Hooper, Utah’s delegate to congress. For that reason Admiral “Bob” was considered generally to belong to Utah.
With the announcement that bedrock for the entire length of the dam site at Cobble creek in South Fork canyon, had been exposed, the success of the mammoth dam and reservoir project, by which Ogden city will more than double its present water supply and farmers be greatly benefited, is assured. Clair Gleason, the youth who was given the $300 reward offered by Salt Lake City for the capture of the murderer of Thomas B. Karrick. was rendered fatherless by a bullet fired with murderous intent. His father, A. L. Gleason, a street car motorman, was shot to death by James Shockley seven years ago.
The Farmers’ Industrial train, which is to make a tour of southern Utah along the lines of the Salt Lake Route, under the direction of the extension department of the state agricultural college, left Salt Lake January 5, and will return January 25.
The bee industry is the one industry of the state which has shown a decrease in volume of business during 1911. In 1910 it reached 2,500,000 pounds, an increase of 25 per cent. This year it is estimated that new crop of honey will be only about 100,000 pounds.