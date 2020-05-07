Editor’s note: A look back on the news printed in past issues of The Pyramid may be just what is needed to see how fortunate we are to live in these days and how people entertained themselves. Articles are re-written just as they appeared in the paper. No spelling or punctuation has been altered or corrected. Following are some of the stories from archived newspapers:
Jan. 25, 1918
Making Meatless Days Permanent- In the meatless menu there is a fertile field for developing new and nourishing dishes, according to E.H. Niles, writing in the Hotel Gazette, who believes that the present shortage of meat and fats will not end with the coming of peace, but may grow more acute and continue for five or six years, thus making it worth while to develop menus grain, vegetables and fish on a more or less permanent basis. Meat can be replaced by cereals and other protein foods, or bay be served in very small portions as a flavoring for other food. In making up meatless menus this author finds our American Creole and southern cuisine a broad field for investigation.
Feb. 21, 1918
Annual Old Folks Party- The annual Old Peoples Party was held in the Lyceum Theatre Friday of the previous week. The usual sumptuous dinner was served at high noon to about one hundred and fifty of the old people in town. The program of the day was not long and tiresome but short and enjoyable. There was no long talks indulged in to weary the old folks which made this Old People’s party unique. The entertainment and hospitality afforded by the committeemen spoke words of appreciation and respect which will long be remembered by the old people and their general mingling together brought back many happy recollections of form days afforded them an opportunity to renew old acquaintances and hold many social conversations which was enjoyed by them. They were taken to and from their homes in sleds and automobiles. The day was somewhat stormy, but a very agreeable winter day for the occasion, the temperature being very even most of the day. Nice lunches were sent to all the old people who were not able to come out. It was a great day for the old folks and nothing was overlooked by the entertainers that would have added to their enjoyment.
The following program was given commencing at 2:30 p.m. Vocal solo by Mrs. Lola Watson; Reading by James W. Blain; Song by Mrs. John Blain; Solo by Orson Acord; Reading by Miss Blanche Maxfield; Solo by L. B. Rasmussen.
A free picture show was given by Manager Baxter of the Lyceum Theatre.
The oldest person present was Cooper Peterson who is going on his ninety third year. Axel Tulgren, being next who is also on his ninety third year. Mr. Peterson being only slightly the elder. Mr. Caleo Stoddard was next, being over eighty. A dancing party for all the old folks who cared to attend as honor guests and the married people was held in the evening which was largely attended and closed the day’s rejoicing.
Other news- A Red Cross dance will be given in the Social Hall at Chester Friday evening, February 1st. Moroni will furnish music. All are invited. The roads are good for sleds an automobiles. Chester bids you welcome, come out.
Mrs. J.L. Benson of Castle Gate is here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Strate. On account of her mother’s illness, she will remain for some time.
Mrs. Ray West and Mrs. Hugh Hayward of Chester have been Mt. Pleasant visitors this week.
Mrs. Austin Ericksen returned to her home in Ephraim Sunday after a short visit with relatives here.
Peter Christensen departed for Bingham Tuesday, where he expects to find employment.
Mrs. Orson Allred spent the later part of the week in Fairview, visiting with her daughter, Mrs. Hortense Peacock.
Mrs. Frank Crawforth of Rupert, Idaho, who has been visiting with relatives at Spring City returned to her home Thursday.
Aug. 15, 1919
Progress of The Pyramid- During the past year the Pyramid has made a steady improvement. It has been accomplished by persistent effort and an earnest endeavor to serve its purpose. The Pyramid is better located now than ever before. The circulation has grown steadily during the past five years. At the beginning of the month of August the Pyramid had the largest circulation of any paper in its class in Utah. It has more subscribers than all the other papers in Sanpete County combined, and in a short time it will equal these together with the Murray Eagle thrown in.
On the first of the month the Ephraim Enterprise was putting out 276 copies, the Manti Messenger 504, the Gunnison Valley News 264, and another paper of the county 366 to some subscribers and many who are not subscribers. This makes a total of 1400 copies for the four papers. The regular list of the Pyramid is considerably more than all of the other combined. Incidentally the Pyramid is publishing 2,500 copies.
The Pyramid is growing and will continue to grow even faster.
July 9, 1926
Dr. Duncan J. McMillan Enjoys The Pyramid- N.Y. City, June 29, 1926. Mr. Burke McArthur, Editor and Publisher, Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Dear Sir: I notice that my subscription to the Pyramid has expired and I hasten to renew. I couldn’t do without The Pyramid. It keeps me in touch with the people for whom I entertain an abiding affection. The friendships I formed in my young manhood while I was struggling to regain lost health are very tender and can never fade away. The scenes of our struggles to build up the community in the primitive days created a comradeship which is abiding.
Familiar forms and faces have vanished, but the scenes with which they were associated remain as mute memories which will withstand the ravages of time and the mutations of business growth and enterprise. I rejoice in the prosperity of the town, and I congratulate you upon your skill and success in Editing and sustaining so excellent a paper as The Pyramid is. Sincerely Yours, D.J. McMillan. Editor’s note: Dr. McMillan established Wasatch Academy.