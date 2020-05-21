Editor’s note: A look back on the news printed in past issues of The Pyramid may be just what is needed to see how fortunate we are to live in these days and how people entertained themselves. Articles are re-written just as they appeared in the paper. No spelling or punctuation has been altered or corrected. Following are some of the stories from archived newspapers:
Feb. 8, 1918
RECIPE FOR GRAY HAIR- To half pint of water add 1oz. Bay Rum, a small box of Barbo Compound, and ¼ oz. of glycerin. Any druggist can put this up or you can mix it at home at very little cost. Full directions for making and use come in each box of Barbo Compound. It will gradually darken streaked, faded gray hair, and make it soft and glossy. It will not color the scalp, is not sticky or greasy, and does not rub off. (Advertisement).
Jan. 19, 1919
Farm notes- Cheap seed is often the most expensive.
Always plant the best seed you can get for every crop.
Soils destitute of humus and nitrogen are impotent of produce clover.
The deepest mudhole and steepest hill measure the real distance to market.
Turn up a little of the subsoil. It will increase the water-holding capacity of the ground.
Many of the irregularities in the health of the farm stock can be traced to injudicious feeding.
On every farm, where the soil and climatic conditions are favorable corn should be grown for fodder purposes.
Let the neighbors do what they will, keep matches away from your straw pile. Roughage is too scarce this season to use for a bonfire.
Humus was intended by nature to create and conserve the fertility of the soil for the production of the necessities to conserve the human race.
Jan 16, 1920
First baseball pay- Lawrence Perry says: “This is the fifty-third anniversary of the year when it began not to be considered a disgrace to accept money for playing baseball. It was in1866 that three members of the Atlantics of Brooklyn received $10 a week for playing the game. Every game movement has had its early martyrs; the irony of it is that the three devoted heroes who braced calumny and contempt to accept $10 for playing baseball are unknown and unsung.”
Jan. 30, 1920
Dr. Olof Sundwall advises people how to fight disease- Would have everybody take precaution for a period of three days- Dr. O. Sundwall, City Quarantine Physician for Mount Pleasant, makes the following statement to the public for the benefit of the community: “At present there are twelve cases of Influenza in Mount Pleasant. None of those affected appear to be critical, and no deaths are expected. However, it is highly urgent that all people respect the Quarantine and do all in their power to prevent this from becoming a serious epidemic. In fact, a quarantine is useless unless every family cooperates with the Health Officials.
“The following suggestions may be of value to the public:
1st.-If there is any sickness in the home, do not expose the public until the nature if the disease is determined.
2nd.-Avoid mingling too much in public places.
3rd.-If any member of the family has symptoms of “Flu” have the person put to bed at once no matter how slight the symptoms might be.
4th.-Keep the homes well ventilated. The Flu, like all other Respiratory Diseases has less effect on the individual wo has not been “Housed Up.” This was indeed proven during the previous epidemic.
5th.-Be calm and avoid becoming Hysterical. The epidemic, it is hoped will be in a light form. However, the seriousness of it really depends upon the individual family. Observe the above suggestions and probably there will be no deaths.
“It would be highly advisable for all the citizens to be extremely cautious the next few days especially regarding exposures. If this could be carried out in every individual family the epidemic would indeed be short lived.”
Jan. 6, 1950
New Books Added To Mt. Pleasant Carnegie Library Are Listed Now- By Mrs. Louis A. Peterson, Librarian.
During this past two months new reading material has been put on the shelves for high school, teen-age and juvenile readers: also books are still received each month from three book clubs and the Literary Guild as well as the Doubleday Book Club. Much comment from out-of-town visitors has been received on the fine array of material we have in all sections of the Library. We should be justly proud of our library. Great effort has been put forth by library boards, patrons, librarians and organizations in the community.
To all, the Mt. Pleasant Carnegie Library extends thanks and a Happy New Year of reading,
Some of the new books are Remembrance Rock, Sanberg; This I Remember, Eleanor Roosevelt; Dear Mt. President, Ira R.T. Smith; Twilight of the Floods, Steen; Wagon Westward, Howard R. Driggs; Drums of Destiney, Bourne; The Quest, Ursenbach; The Secret Garden, Burnett; Sports, Lucky to Be Yankee, Joe DiMaggio; Gentian Hall, Goudge; The White Sail and many others.
We do not have a rental shelf. All books except research volumes, go out on library cards for one to two weeks as required. A small fee of 2¢ per day is charged for books kept out overtime. Books may be renewed. Cards are issued upon request with a signee.
Spring City Jottings- Miss Leila Ruth Allred entertained Miss Yvonne Aiken, Miss Sherma Allred, Spring City. Miss JoAnn Peterson, Mt. Pleasant and Mrs. LuDean Hamilton of Fairview at a holiday party last week at her home.
Mrs. Max Blain, Mrs. Mar Dye, Mrs. Doyle Madsen, Mrs. Henry Schofield, Mrs. Gottfred Larsen and Mrs. Everett Strate with their husbands entertained Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Hope, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Aiken, Mr. and Mrs. Cutler Schofield, Mr. and Mrs. MCK Strate, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Petersen, Mr. and Mrs. Morsden Allred and Mr. and Mrs. Virgus Osborne at a New Years party at the Snappy Service Lunch Room. Winners at progressive rook were Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Hope, Mr. and Mrs. Gottfred Larsen and Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Madsen.
Mr. and Mrs. Royal Allred entertained at a New Year’s Eve party for the following: Mr. and Mrs. Claren Schofield, Mr. and Mrs. Vero Aiken, Mr. and Mrs. James P. Ellis, Mr. and Mrs. Reid H. Allred, Mr. and Mrs. Lamont Jensen, Mr. and Mrs. E. B. Terry, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Watson and Mr. and Mrs. Pratt Osborne.