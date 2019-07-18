Olsens named as Spring City grand marshals

SPRING CITY — Bob and Margaret Olsen have been selected to serve as Grand Marshals for the Spring City July 24th parade at 10 a.m., on Main Street.
Bob was born July 16, 1932, along with his twin brother, Bill, in Moroni. He grew up in Spring City.
Margaret was born April 20, 1935, in Nephi. They were married May 2, 1951. They have seven children, 27 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and many more bonus grandchildren. Their family is their greatest blessing.
Bob worked at the Rubber Plant in Nephi for 26 years, Deer Creek Coal Mine 20 years, from where he retired. He then drove truck for the Moroni Processing Plant for 12 years.
Bob has been an avid hunter his whole life but also enjoys playing horseshoes, gardening, singing and playing his guitar.
Margaret has always been by his side and is one of the sweetest ladies known.