SALT LAKE CITY-- Burgess Owens, Republican Candidate for Utah's Congressional District #4, will host two events in Sanpete County on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The first event is a cottage meeting at 11 a.m., in the Fairview City Hall, 165 North State Street. Later that day, at 1 p.m., Burgess will be at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Community Center, 101 East 100 North
Campaign officials say they would love supporters of all kinds to come and hear Burgess speak about how he will return Conservatism back to District #4.
Owens is running against Incumbent Ben McAdams, Democrat.