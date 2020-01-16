Mt. Pleasant — North Sanpete High School’s Drama Department put on another great performance this year as they brought Disney’s Tarzan to the stage. The performers prepared for months as they put in tireless hours preparing lines, dance numbers, and an impressive set that captivated the audience.
Performing Jan. 8-11 to a packed house, North Sanpete’s performers put on a production that made onlookers laugh with the comedic relief of Turk played by Kylee Davis and Professor Porter played by Adam Cox and cry with heartfelt interactions between Kala played by Isa Wright and Tarzan played by Spencer Brown.
With a strong cast, North Sanpete hopes to enter the production for state competition. Drama teacher Alex Barlow, who put in many hours after school to ensure the production went off without a hitch, spoke of how proud he was of his kids.
“We endured a few missteps early on,” said Barlow, “but were able to join together and put on a great show. It’s fulfilling to watch the students interact and work together to create something we can all be proud of.”