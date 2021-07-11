NALA -- The Paralegal Association is pleased to announce that Paula Brewer has successfully completed the Certified Paralegal examination and is now entitled to use the CP professional credential. Paula Brewer is among 266 paralegals in the State of Utah and over 20,000 paralegals nationwide who have attained this goal. Paula Brewer works for attorney, Douglas L. Neeley, in Ephraim, Utah.
Established in 1976, the Certified Paralegal examination program is a voluntary professional credentialing program developed by NALA and administered by a board composed of paralegals, members of the American Bar Association, and members of the field of education active in paralegal training. The Certified Paralegal program involves successful completion of a comprehensive examination covering the topics of the United States Legal System: Civil Litigation; Contracts; Corporate/Commercial Law; Criminal Law and Procedure; Estate Planning and Probate; Real Estate and Property; Torts; Professional and Ethical Responsibility; and writing and critical thinking skills. Thereafter, evidence of continuing legal education must be submitted periodically in order to maintain certified status.
The National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA) granted accreditation to the NALA Certified Paralegal program for demonstrating compliance with the NCCA Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs on April 30, 2014. NCCA is the accrediting body of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence. The NCCA Standards were created to ensure certrification programs adhere to modern standards of practice for the certification industry. The NALA accreditation is the first certification program accredited by NCCA which serves the legal community., More information on the NCCA is available online at www.credentialingexcellence.org/NCCA.
NALA -- the Paralegal Association, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a national, non-profit association that represents over 20,000 paralegals through individual members and 80 affiliated state and local associations. It is the leader in the growth and development of the paralegal profession, providing continuing education, professional development, and certification programs for the career field.