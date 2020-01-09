Performing arts showcased at Wasatch

MT. PLEASANT—On a cold, foggy night as the thick winter clouds settled low outside, on the stage inside the Wasatch Academy Music Conservatory a warm, bright and festive presentation of the annual Winter Performing Arts Showcase took place for the Wasatch Academy community last Dec. 8.
The showcase provided students with a chance to share their talents that had been honed during the first semester. This year’s presentation of young musicians and performers included pianists, guitarists, violinists, vocalists and dancers.
The audience was greeted by an outstanding drumming performance by music teacher Matt Harding and a group of students that are part of his International Percussion Ensemble class.
Then, the vocal ensemble group sang “Let It Go” from the hit Disney film Frozen followed by a performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” accompanied on piano by Olivia Douglass.
David Cottam performed a piano solo of Prelude in G minor, Op. 23, No. 5, by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Afterward, the orchestra performed several Christmas pieces, led by Wasatch Music Department Head Sarah Dorian.
Dorian is a talented musician and educator and has done an excellent job leading and supporting the students and the department. She also led the department in hosting this beautiful event.
Other performances of the evening included a violin solo of “Silent Night” by Briggs Dorian-Lawrence, accompanied by David Cottam on piano and the advanced orchestra ensemble.
Then Briggs joined Faith Winkler to sing “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” with the support of the advanced orchestra ensemble.
Several talented young women duos performed four fun and emotional dance numbers. Rokiatou Diop performed a moving vocal arrangement accompanied by Betty Nagy. Several other heartfelt vocal numbers were also performed.
Betty Nagy then shared a stunning clarinet solo with the audience. A group of Vietnamese students performed the song “Tiên Tiên” or “Say You Do” in honor of their country. In this piece, soloist Maya Nguyen was accompanied by three talented guitar students.
The evening closed with a larger group performing an upbeat, modern arrangement of “The First Noel” and “Oh Come, All Ye Faithful.” this group included members of Analog Crush, the Center for Contemporary Music’s elite band, and the excellent advanced orchestra students.
The energy of the performance matched the energy of the room and after a giant round of applause, the community found their way home despite the fog.
Those interested can watch the full Winter Performing Arts Showcase on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4dsQRxQBgE.