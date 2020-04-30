SALT LAKE CITY — The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission recently met to discuss recommendations regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 emergency. By unanimous vote, the Commission made the following recommendations and has provided them to the Governor:
The Commission recommends that the Governor adopt and implement the orange level of public health guidance as described in the Utah Leads Together plan prepared by the Economic Response Task Force dated April 17, 2020.
The Commission also recommends that the Governor adopt and implement the orange-level guidelines described in the Phased Guidelines for Businesses to Maximize Community Health and Economic Reactivation — April 21 Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission Update prepared by the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget and the Utah Department of Health in collaboration with the Commission.
The Commission recommends that the Governor immediately allow time-sensitive and ambulatory surgeries to resume under recommendations issued by the Utah Hospital Association and under the guidance of the Utah Department of Health, being sensitive to the needs of and maintaining hospital capacity for high-risk groups.
The Commission recommends the Governor allow restaurants to operate under the guidelines described in Phased Guidelines for Businesses to Maximize Community Health and Economic Reactivation — April 21 Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission Update.
The Commission also recommends that the state make a concerted effort to assist businesses with the burden imposed by required personal protective equipment, employee screening equipment, and employee and customer health supplies and that the legislature consider modifying alcohol laws to ensure compatibility with the recommended guidelines.
Finally, the Commission recommends that the Commission review the guidelines described above every two weeks or more frequently as new information and data become available.
“The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission has given careful and thoughtful consideration to the data points and have provided their best recommendations based on the positive trends we are seeing with public health,” said Major General Jefferson Burton, co-chair of the Commission. “I wholeheartedly believe that this action can be taken because the citizens of the State of Utah are doing a great job with hygiene and social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the virus.”
“Utah is on a positive trajectory, and I am confident the recommendations we have made will keep Utahns safe and healthy as we transition to safely opening up the economy,” said Senator Dan Hemmert, co-chair of the Commission. “We are evaluating data in real time to help us make data-driven decisions regarding COVID-19. The state is ready for this next phase.”
The Governor will have until April 30, to either adopt or reject the Commission’s recommendations as described above and to explain his decision should he choose to reject the recommendations.