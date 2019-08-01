Philipp Holmes concert set Aug. 10

SPRING CITY — Guitarist Philipp Holmes will perform in concert Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Spring City Arts Gallery, 79 South Main. Prior to the concert, at 6 p.m., there will be a light potluck dinner. Tickets available at the door.
About Holmes
Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Philippe Holmes grew up in Washington D.C. and attended Georgetown and George Washington Universities. He has composed, performed and produced music ranging from classical to hip-hop since the age of 16.
Having led bands on both coasts through his 20s, in 2004 he moved to the small village of Monticello, NM; and immersed himself in the repertoire of Andrès Segovia.
Most recently, he spent seven years in his mother’s native country of France, where he gave solo classical guitar recitals in churches and collaborated on projects including Romanian music and contemporary pop/rock.
Holmes’ guitar technique was formed by his early interest in blues finger-picking and recent exposure to gypsy culture in French Catalonia. Whether interpreting works of J.S. Bach or modern Latin American composers, he seeks the through-line that makes a piece pertinent to listeners of all ages and interests.