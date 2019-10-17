FAIRVIEW—The photography artwork of two Sanpete artists, Cindy Akee and Mark Memmott, will be honored with a reception to be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the Rotating Artists Gallery, at the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 85 North, 100 East. Everyone is welcome to attend. The exhibit will then be on display from Oct. 25 thru Jan. 24, 2020.
Cindy Akee
Cindy Akee is a Sanpete County photographer who got a start after her dear friends, Bill and Carol Bass, got her a camera for Christmas 2017. Since then she has launched her own portrait photography business, Magic Moments by Cindy.
She also does “shot” photo journalist work and dabbles in landscape and wildlife photos as well.
Akee has made a photography style for herself by incorporating digital artistry into her portraits and uses them to create fantastical scenes in which her subjects are set.
She plans to advance her artwork and business with an online presence and says “she looks forward to growing more as an artist.”
To view more of Akee’s artwork, visit www.facebook.com/MagicMomentsbyCindy.
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott says, “Photography is my calling, my passion and the thing that will undoubtedly drive me insane someday. I don’t photograph subjects; I photograph the way they make me feel. Admittedly, it’s a bit of a strange concept. But it is honest – and it is the best way to describe my approach to the craft.”
“I wrestle with every image I shoot,” he says. “I assume perfection is possible and I want to wring it out of every picture.” He notes that if that is all you know about him, you know him very well.