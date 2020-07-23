Residents are invited to enjoy the following activities this weekend as part of local Pioneer Day celebrations:
Spring City
Drive-By
Vehicle Parade
All are invited to participate in the Spring City 24thof July Car Parade. Decorate your car,truck, side-by-side, boat, antique vehicle, tractor, etc. in any way or using any theme you choose,then cruise Main Street.
Prizes will be awarded to the best entries. Spectators are invited to attend and watch the parade from their own vehicles.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24. There is no need to preregister to participate; just line up at 9 a.m. at 400 South. There will be a color guard starting the parade. Nothing may be thrown or handed out.
Light Pole Contest
View light poles along Main Street in Spring City that have been decorated for Pioneer Day. The poles will be judged on July 24 with the winners receiving prizes.
Itty Bitty Spring
City Contest
Find the 20 hidden pictures located along 100 East from 500 North to 400 South and 100 West from 500 North to 400 South. All the pictures will be visible from the street (do not enter private property).
The pictures are available on the city website at springcitycorp.org/Events/, the Spring City Corporation Facebook page, the city post office or city hall. Entries should be turned in to Tayler Allan at 600 S. Main by July 24 at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Fairview
Light, music display
A patriotic light and music display is currently running nightly on the north side of the Dance Hall, 65 S. State, Fairview. The program is being presented from 9 to 11 p.m. and will continue through July 25.
Those attending should park their vehicles in the CentraCom parking lot and tune their radios to FM 87.9 to listen to the music. The program runs for about 30 minutes and then repeats until 11 p.m.
Classic car cruise
The annual classic car show has been changed to a classic car cruise this year along State Street beginning approximately one hour before the fireworks display on Friday, July 24. Those who have classic or restored vehicles are invited to join the cruise.
Fireworks
In prior years, the city’s fireworks have been launched as part of the Fairview Demolition Derby. This year, the fireworks will be launched Friday evening at 10 p.m. from the city cemetery.
Larger, higher-flying shells will be featured to make the fireworks visible throughout the city.